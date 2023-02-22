'Best Little Book Sale in Texas' welcomes readers to San Angelo

The event is being organized by the Adult Literacy Council.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For many people, reading might seem simple, but for others, the task can be a great challenge.

Marilyn Golightly, director of the Adult Literacy Council in San Angelo, is following her grandmother's footsteps by teaching reading and writing in the West Texas community.

From Feb. 23-27, the council is hosting the "Best Little Book Sale in Texas" at Concho Valley Transit, 506 N. Chadbourne Street.

This free event encourages education while raising donation funds for the literacy council, according to Golightly.

"It's a win-win," Golightly said. "People are cleaning out their closets and we benefit from the sale."

Tables are full of new and used books ranging in various genres, including biographies, cookbooks and stories about Texas and the West.

Students from the Angelo State University Honor Program helped organize the books, along with other volunteers, as well.

All of the donations go towards keeping the Adult Literacy Council alive and with it, opportunities for the community.

"Some [people who use the council services] want citizenship, some need to learn how to read, some wanna learn English, computer skills, and as long as I can find volunteers to meet that need, it's a done deal," Golightly said.

Those who receive help from the council can become better readers, with programs offered in both English and Spanish.

The organization was first started in San Angelo by Golightly's grandmother, Margaret Sturgess in conjunction with author Frank Laubach.

Historically, Laubach is known for creating the "Laubach Way," which was an educational system meant to teach English to non-native speakers.

Now, his love of literacy is being carried on in San Angelo and in much of the world.

"'Each one teaches one' is the motto that he created," Golightly said. "And I'm staying with that same thing."

There is a $5 entry for the preview night from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 23, while the rest of the weekend is free of charge.

Visitors can attend from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb.24-25, from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 26 and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 27.

"We all have something that we can give," Golightly said.