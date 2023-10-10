Fannin and Alta Loma elementary schools will be combined at completion of new construction

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for Fannin's campus expansion. The Apaches and Chargers will be on a single campus when construction is over.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A second groundbreaking ceremony for a San Angelo Independent School District elementary campus was held Tuesday at Fannin Elementary School, 1702 Wilson St.

When the construction is complete, Alta Loma Elementary School Apaches will become Fannin Elementary School Chargers.

Dozens of San Angelo ISD staff and administrators were on hand with San Angelo Chamber of Commerce representatives, San Angelo's mayor and construction personnel were at the Fannin campus to watch local dignitaries use gold-plated shovels to symbolize the groundbreaking of the new construction.

SAISD Superintendent Carl Dethloff said, as with the McGill Elementary School expansion, this project does not come out of taxpayers' pockets. The school district used its own funding for the expansion.