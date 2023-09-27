McGill Elementary School celebrates expansion with groundbreaking ceremony

The ceremony was held Sept. 27 to mark the start of a 34,558 square-foot addition.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A West Texas elementary school is about to undergo major changes and when the changes are complete, it will house students from two campuses.

On Sept. 27, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at San Angelo Independent School District's McGill Elementary School campus to mark the start of a 34,558 square-feet campus addition.

Community members, San Angelo Chamber of Commerce staff, current and former teachers and students, and SAISD partners all joined together in the sun as the first shovels were dug into the dirt at 201 Millspaugh St.

"We're celebrating the groundbreaking for a new school, we're gonna bring, I guess, two schools together in a new format," San Angelo Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Walt Koenig said. "It's just a great example of how our ISD here in San Angelo is getting ahead of it, making sure that we get the best facilities possible for our growing student population and as a Chamber of Commerce, we're awful happy to see that 'cuz they're gonna be our future workers here in San Angelo."

The new building will combine McGill with Austin Elementary School to provide 15 classrooms along with a new entryway, teacher work room, cafeteria and more.

Koenig spoke at the event along with San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter, SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff, SAISD chief financial officer and business support services superintendent Dr. Merl Brandon, and other community leaders.

The original McGill building was first built in 1940 and according to Koenig, the school was ready for advancements.

"I think it was a matter of efficiency and I think it was a matter of need," he said. "I mean, all these schools, there were people in the audience today who were about my age who went to this school so I guess it's time for it to be renovated so I'm sure that's what it's all about."

Among the audience members were Miwes Baggett and Sybil Dodson, two retired McGill teachers.

Baggett was a fifth grade teacher who taught for approximately 12-13 years and retired in 2004, while Dodson taught second grade for 27 years and retired in 1998; both decided to show their encouragement for the change.

"It's great," Baggett said. "Some of it needed to be done for a very long time, it's very exciting."

Sitting under a shaded tent, the pair were among many who hold fond memories of the original building.

Even still, the new campus will provide a more modern experience for the next generation of leaders.

"I just love the sense of tradition we have here in San Angelo, but I love the fact we're always looking to make things better," Koenig said. "As the number one quality of life city in the state of Texas, we have to keep up on it to make sure that quality of life is always improving, so we're really, at the Chamber, happy to partner with the ISD to make sure we give opportunities to the students while they educate them and it's a great way to be."