San Angelo's Station 618 offers a variety of activities for local seniors

San Angelo's Senior Center offers guests multiple activities year round.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing is a place where senior citizens can stop by to grab a bite to eat, take fitness classes and socialize with those who share similar interests. The center is open to people ages 55 and older.

Line dancing is one of several classes offered by the Senior Center and is a popular attraction for its guests.

Ruth Anne Halfmann attends several fitness classes and has stopped by the center on and off for approximately five years.

“It's just fun, its good fellowship…just a good place to come out and hang out,” she said.

Besides getting a workout, there's one thing Halfmann enjoys the most - the food and sharing recipes with other women.

Lunch seems to be a favorite for many, for several reasons.

“I didn’t realize I would meet as many people as I do eating lunch so that’s been good at least 20-30 people,” Roy Brandi said.

It’s a place to escape the heat for people like Jesus Amao who said he was riding his bike one day and decided to stop by and see what the center had to offer.

“I can meet people and I can play cards and exercise,” Amao said.

Everyday, the center thrives with a purpose.

“We want to be welcoming so every senior has somewhere to go,” Recreation Supervisor Samantha Kneisler said.

Activities at the center are free, with the exception of fitness classes. To learn more, visit cosatx.us