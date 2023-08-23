San Angelo's Ty Harris to face Caleb Smidt at 70th annual Cinch Roping Fiesta

Harris is facing off against the returning champion, Smidt, at the roping fiesta. Tickets go on sale Oct. 2.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo announced Wednesday that San Angelo's Ty Harris will face Caleb Smidt in match roping at the 70th annual Cinch Roping Fiesta Saturday, Oct. 28.

Harris is a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and is the 2023 American Rodeo Champion and 2022 Canadian Champion. Smidt, a Bellville native, is a nine-time NFR qualifier, a three-time World Champion and is the returning champion at the Cinch Roping Fiesta.

The roping fiesta is planned for Oct. 26-29 at the outdoor roping arena and the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena.

All events in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena and the vendor show in the Foster Communications Coliseum are free and open to the public. The only ticketed events are events at the outdoor Fiesta Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, and are available only at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo office, 200 W. 43rd St. or at sanangelorodeo.com - click Tickets & Merchandise on the top right-hand corner.



For 2023, tickets will be sold as a general admission weekend pass and will be one ticket good for both Saturday and Sunday events, including the Eli Young Band concert included. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate Saturday. Sunday's gate walk-up is $15 without a prior ticket purchased.