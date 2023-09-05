Two semi-trucks collide near Big Lake, killing both drivers

Both semi-trucks were engulfed in flames after the crash.

REAGAN COUNTY, Texas — The drivers of two semi-trucks with towed trailers were killed in a crash Aug. 31 near Big Lake.

A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said the collision happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. Aug. 31, on State Hwy. 137 in Reagan County, about 12 miles north of Big Lake.

One of the semis, driven by Ezekiel Sosa, 27, of Big Lake, was traveling south of SH 137. The other semi, driven by Jonathan Charles Ray, 38, of Bay Springs, Mississippi, was traveling north on the same highway.

Sosa drove on to the wrong side of the road (not passing) into the northbound lane and struck Ray's semi.

DPS said both semi-trucks and trailers were engulfed in flames after the crash.