Tye PD: Juvenile arrested, other suspect at-large in armed robbery, chase

TYE, Texas — A Tye convenience store, YesWay on Spinks Road, was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Tye Police say a juvenile was arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a brief chase.

The Tye PD said an officer was nearby and saw the suspect vehicle, a gold Honda Accord, leaving the scene. The chase led to speeds more than 120 mph into Abilene, where the suspects abandoned their car near Portland Drive and South First Street.

One suspect, the juvenile was arrested, but the other suspect is still at-large. Based on witness accounts and the evidence found, Tye PD said it is confident it will identify the remaining suspect.