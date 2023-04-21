United States Army parachute team 'Golden Knights' performs at Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023

This team has traveled to all 50 states and 46 different countries across the globe.

ABILENE, Texas — Aircraft performers soared through Abilene skies April 22 as crowds gathered to watch on the ground below.

From World War II planes to modern Warcraft jets, pilots of all backgrounds had the chance to demonstrate their skills during the annual Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023.

One particular performance group was the United States Army parachute team known as the "Golden Knights".

This group has traveled to all 50 states and 46 different countries to entertain audiences at air shows, sporting games, etc.

"Honestly, I just like putting smiles on kid's faces," Staff Sergeant and Golden Knight performer Daniel Gerlach said. "It's kind of the best part of my job."

Gerlach has been part of the team for the past eight years now. Known informally as an "old guy," he assists in training new performers whilst working with the assessment selection process.

Each fall, potential team members are tested on their abilities and those who are accepted will then travel to Florida for approximately two months of instruction.

"For the most part, we're down there training everything from low altitude jumps all the way up to 14,000 feet, doing performances under your parachutes and freefall, all kinds of different disciplines within the skydiving community," Gerlach said.

The training process is typically finalized by March, where performers will then spend almost every weekend in shows until the fall season begins.

For Gerlach, traveling to new places is one of his favorite parts of the job.

This is also true for U.S. Army psychological operations worker and fellow demonstration parachutist Zach Krietenstein, whose main goal is "Mostly just making sure we perform well for the crowd and look good."

Krietenstein says his favorite performance to date was being able to attend the 75th anniversary of D-Day while flying from England to France.

The three-four year team member explains that unpredictable weather is one of the biggest challenges and for Gerlach, this holds true, as well.

Another difficult aspect for Gerlach is training new members in unpredictable situations with limitations like lighting and increased winds.

"Nothing will ever really prepare you until you actually perform at shows because things can change drastically," Gerlach said.