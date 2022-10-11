City Councilman Clayton Perry 'not planning on resigning' over alleged involvement in hit-and-run

Perry, who has represented District 10 on the council since 2017, turned himself in Thursday afternoon and promptly posted bond.

SAN ANTONIO — Clayton Perry, the San Antonio City Council member who has represented District 10 since 2017, said he isn't planning to resign after his alleged involvement in a weekend hit-and-run incident for which SAPD issued a warrant for his arrest.

Perry briefly answered questions from news media after turning himself in at 4 p.m. Thursday, just a few hours after the warrant was issued. Within 45 minutes he had posted bond, which was set at $2,000.

Police Chief William McManus confirmed to KENS 5 earlier in the day that Perry faces a charge of failure to stop and give information, which is a misdemeanor. Additional charges are possible as they continue to investigate.

The accident happened Sunday. A police report says the driver of a Jeep Wrangler turned too wide on Sunday, going into oncoming traffic lanes. A vehicle that was waiting at the red light was hit, "causing major damage," the report stated.

It all unfolded about a half-mile from Perry's house.

When asked if he was drinking on the night of the accident, Perry said: "I'm gonna let the process determine that." Later, when a reporter asked if he "had a drinking problem," the council member said, "I don't think so, but that's something I'm going to be re-evaluating in my entire life."

Arrest record details

According to the affidavit for Perry's arrest, witnesses alleged numerous times that he was driving drunk at the time of the accident.

The affidavit states a Bill Miller manager said he appeared to be drunk and slurring his speech, and even tried handing his wallet and keys to an employee. That restaurant location is located just minutes away from the scene of the crash.

Documents state the crash happened after Perry left, and that witnesses followed him home when he allegedly fled the scene.

Search warrant executed

McManus confirms detectives executed a search warrant at the city leader's home Wednesday night. They seized his Jeep Wrangler, which they believe was involved in Sunday's crash.

The police chief emphasized Perry has received no special treatment during the course of their investigation, adding the delay in warrant being issued was due to the police department's efforts to develop probable cause.

Because an officer did not witness Perry behind the wheel of the Jeep at the time of the crash or at his house, McManus said they needed time to develop witness statements and evidence.

McManus said they are looking at developing evidence for a charge of driving while intoxicated related to that same Sunday incident.

Perry issued a statement Wednesday that he was "fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly."

"I clearly hit my head and don't really remember it," his statement to KENS 5 reads. "The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for observation and treatment. I'm sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone and I'm fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly."