More than 50,000 pounds of sausage recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Several sausage products across the US are being recalled over fears they could be contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Daniele International, a Rhode Island company, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-made sausage, including charcuterie products.

The agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the potentially contaminated sausages were produced between May 23, 2022 and November 25, 2022.

They were shipped to stores nationwide between December 23, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023. All of the affected products have the establishment number “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection on their packaging

Here are all of the products affected by the recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

The USDA discovered the potential contamination during a routine inspection of the facility where the meat was prepared. Listeria monocytogenes — the bacteria that causes listeria — was found on surfaces that came into contact with the food.

No reports of illness connected to the recall have been confirmed.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that is especially dangerous to older people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

It can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and sometimes convulsions. Sometimes the onset of symptoms is proceeded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal distress.

For pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or spread the life-threatening infection to their newborn.

The symptoms, which closely mimic the flu, are potentially deadly for those at risk for severe symptoms. Anybody at high risk for listeria infection who experiences flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming a potentially contaminated product should seek medical care.

The risk of a listeria outbreak from this sausage could linger. The USDA is concerned that some of the potentially contaminated food could be sitting in customers' refrigerators or freezers.

Customers are advised to check the sausage in their fridge to make sure it's not part of the recalled batch. If it is, the meat should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased for a refund or exchange.