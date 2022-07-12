Arkansas town elects youngest Black mayor in America

The City of Earle has elected its next mayor, 18-year-old Jaylen Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EARLE, Ark. — The City of Earle has elected an 18-year-old to be the next mayor, who will become the youngest Black mayor in America.

Citizens went to the poll on Dec. 6 to decide the city's next mayor in a runoff election.

Jaylen Smith celebrated the win on his Facebook page, saying "it's time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas."

Smith thanked his supporters for their efforts. He graduated high school in May 2022.

He promises to improve public safety in the small town near Memphis. Smith also wants to tear down abandoned houses and open up a grocery store.

Nemi Matthews, who lost the race against Smith, congratulated him and wished him well.

Roughly 1,800 people live in Earle, according to 2020 census data.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.