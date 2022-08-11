Interactive map: Live county-by-county election results for key 2022 Texas races

TEXAS, USA — The polls closed for most of Texas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as Harris County extended polls to 8 p.m.
And results are pouring in from across the state.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was vying for reelection against Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, while Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was facing a challenge from Mike Collier. Attorney General Ken Paxton was facing Democrat challenger Rochelle Garza, rounding out the key statewide races.
But those weren't the only elections at stake -- and many of the results were always going to hinge on the county-level margins. Whereas Democrats have historically fared well in Texas' larger counties, Republicans have traditionally held wide margins in more rural areas.
