Thousands illegally cross border in El Paso as Texas prepares for end of Title 42

The Title 42 policy, invoked at the start of the pandemic, is set to come to an end in late December.

EL PASO, Texas — A far-west-Texas city saw a major surge in illegal border crossings over the weekend, according to KINT-TV.

According to a senior Border Patrol official, an average of 2,400 migrants crossed the border near El Paso daily over the weekend. The news comes as hundreds of migrants have been staying across the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico—raising concerns among officials that many would try to cross when a Trump-era COVID-19 border policy ends in late December.

The Title 42 policy – also known as "Remain in Mexico" and invoked in March 2020 – largely barred asylum-seekers at the border from entering the U.S. Since then, border officials have turned away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border more than 2 million times.

The Biden administration is asking Congress for more than $3 billion as it prepares for the end of that policy. The funds are intended to help shore up resources for border management and technology, and is part of broader funding discussions.

About 80 to 100 migrants were seen waiting for their flights at the El Paso International Airport Monday, as a result of the weekend crossings.

