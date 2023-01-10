Two men arrested in Abilene for sexual assault of a child

Robert Acosta Lemuz, 18, and Fernando Rivera, 21, were both arrested Tuesday.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department arrested two male subjects for sexual assault of a child, the APD announced Tuesday in a press release.

Robert Acosta Lemuz, 18, and Fernando Rivera, 21, were both arrested Tuesday. They are both charged with first degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to the press release, just after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a family member of a female under the age of 13, reported their daughter was not at home. Patrol responded, and with the help of family, recovered the girl at a home located in the 1400 block of Anson Ave. in north Abilene.

Four individuals at the home were initially detained for immigration charges and held in the Taylor County Jail.

Lemuz and Rivera were both interviewed and later arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Their bonds are set at $75,000 each. The investigation is ongoing.

Two other males, Olvin Hernandez, 37, and Yefrin Castillo, 22, remain in the Taylor County Jail on immigration charges.

The Abilene/Taylor County Child Advocacy Center will work with the victim’s family to provide further services throughout the investigation.