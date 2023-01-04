x
Anson man arrested with second-degree felony child pornography charges in Abilene

19-year old Mario Alcantar was charged Jan. 3.
Credit: Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, Texas — A 19-year old man was arrested with a second-degree felony charge for child pornography Jan. 3, according to the Abilene Police Department.

APD Cyber Crimes Division worked alongside detectives to arrest martial arts employee Mario Alcantar, who came in contact with multiple children at his job. 

Credit: Taylor County Jail

The Anson native is currently arrested with a $25,000 bond. Meanwhile, APD and Abilene Crime Stoppers are asking for anyone with information to reach out. 

Call 325-673-8331 or 325-676-8477 to provide details in this crime. 

