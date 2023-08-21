Central Bobcats gear up for season opener

The Bobcats will face off against Shoemaker on Friday

The Central Bobcats are back on the gridiron, looking to make this season the best yet. Last year the Bobcats finished 5-6 in a district full of tough opponents.

Coming off their scrimmage game against Lubbock Coronado, head coach Kevin Crane believes there is still some polishing left to do.

“We got a lot of good work on both sides of the ball, I saw some good things on offense and defense. But we also have some things we have to get cleaned up and that’s typical for the first scrimmage. There’s always going to be things that you need to work on and so we tried to identify those things. Hopefully we can get better this week,” said Krane.

The Bobcats have very few senior presences this season and this year they will have junior quarterback Christian English directing the offense.

“I get a lot of reps and coming from junior varsity, it’s a different pace and speed. So, I have to get used to it and I’m getting there right now,” said English.

Effort and grit are all it will take for this team to be successful this year because Crane is all about developing his players.

“Overall, we have a young squad and so a lot of those guys don’t have a lot of varsity experience. So, it’s kind of a trial by fire and learning on the job. They have done a good job up to this point and we just have to continue to get better,” said Crane.

Walking into this week the Bobcats know they will be facing a tough team going up against Shoemaker.

“They are always athletic, always fast and they always play hard. They are a well-coached football team, so we are going to have our work cut out for us and so it will be a good test,” said Crane.