College Station advances to State Championship after dominating semifinal matchup

For the first time in school history, College Station will play for a 5A Division I State Championship game in back-to-back season. C-Stat punched its ticket to the title match with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
College Station will face Aledo in the 5A DI State Championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Cougars drew first blood in their win over the Eagles at the Alamodome on Saturday. Sophomore running back Ayden Martinez-Brown kicked off the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter.
Veterans Memorial responded, though, in the second quarter. A short touchdown pass from Elijah Durrette to Alejandro Guerrero gave the Eagles a 7-6 advantage after a successful extra point.
That lead, however, did not last long. It would also be their last.
Just before halftime, Tony Hamilton returned an interception for a touchdown to put College Station ahead 13-7 at the break.
From there, the Cougars offense found its rhythm to lock up the victory. Martinez-Brown added two more touchdowns on the ground. In the 4th quarter, Cougars QB Arrington Maiden connected with Beau Kortan for the final score of the game.
The victory set up a rematch of the 2017 State Championship game with Aledo. The Cougars defeated the Bearcats 20-19 in that game, which brought home the school's only state championship... well, at least for now.