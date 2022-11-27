Flour Bluff stomps on San Antonio Veterans Memorial 66-42 at home; heading to region final round

The Hornets play in SA at Farris HS against Liberty Hill on Friday, December 2nd. Kickoff at 7 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff was buzzing with hundreds of fans ready to see the Hornets take care of business on Saturday afternoon.

-SA gets on the board first. #20 James Peoples with a few steps early in the game. Touchdown SA, 7-0.

-Flour Bluff doesn't stay behind too long. hornets QB finds #18 Jayden Johnson down the middle by himself. Takes it all the way. Touchdown Hornets. 7-7. (Flour Bluff would take the lead, 14-7)

-Flour Bluff on 4th and 1, QB finds #7 Wyatt Elwood at the endzone with some pressure. Makes the catch TD. Flour Bluff hits the gas.

-The score is 38-21 by the 3rd quarter, Flour Bluff in the lead.

-Flour Bluff on offense again. QB finds #23 Kyler Meschi who has about 3 defenders on him, makes the catch and takes it to the house.

-They did it again. This time, #22 Cameron Johnson trucks this one in. Easy touchdown for the Hornets.

FINAL:

66-42, Flour Bluff

The Hornets face Liberty Hill in the Region Final round in San Antonio at Farris High School on Friday, December 2nd. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

