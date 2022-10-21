x
West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 21

Here are final scores from high school football games across West Texas.
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.

Knox City 64, Northside 8

May 60, Santa Anna 14

Westbrook 62, Hermleigh 14

Miles 81, Abilene TLCA 0 

Reagan County 39, Ozona 7

Wall 55, San Angelo TLC Academy 0

Menard 54, Veribest 8

Early 69, Grape Creek 0 

Colorado City 38, Winters 8

Stamford 44, Anson 6

Abilene Wylie 43, Lubbock 0 

Comanche 77, Dublin 6

Tuscola Jim Ned 32, Breckenridge 25

Graham 39, Sweetwater 8

Brownwood 52, Lubbock Estacado 14

Abilene 35, Lubbock Coronado 14

Big Spring 21, San Angelo Lake View 7

Irion County 38, Robert Lee 0

Brady 54, Ballinger 26

Midland Legacy 56, San Angelo Central 29

Credit: FOX West Texas

