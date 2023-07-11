Two Angelo State baseball players drafted into the MLB

Angelo State announced that Kade Bragg was chosen by the Minnesota Twins while Aaron Munson was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays. The pair become the first two draft picks since Trent Baker was drafted two years ago. They are also the 13th and 14th player in program history to be drafted.

Bragg, the consensus Division II Pitcher of the Year, was the 507th overall pick in the draft. He led Division II in victories with a 15-1 record and ERA with a 1.20 ERA in 104.2 innings of work on the mound. He allowed only 14 earned runs all season while striking out 124 batters. He set the Lone Star Conference record in wins in a season and ranks third in ASU program history in strikeouts in a season as he helped the Rams to their first national title.



Munson, the NCAA Division II Championship Most Outstanding Player, was the 574th overall pick by the Blue Jays. He went 11-2 in the season with a 3.63 ERA. He struck out 115 batters in 101.2 innings of work. Munson, a consensus all-region selection this year, went 23-6 in his time at ASU with 231 strikeouts in 228.1 innings of work.



Additionally, Ram Baseball signee Luis Martinez-Gomez was drafted in the 10th round by the Chicago Cubs. The 296th overall pick, Martinez-Gomez, a right-handed pitcher at Temple College, went 7-4 this past season with 56 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.