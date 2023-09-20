Undefeated Sonora Broncos believe they are destined for state championship

The Sonora Broncos enter their Week Five matchup against Harper without a loss on their record. Yet, they feel they have even more room for growth despite success.

SONORA, Texas — Few teams enter Week Five of the season undefeated, one of them lies in the city of Sonora. As 22 point favorites on Friday, the Sonora Broncos welcome the Harper Longhorns for the first time this season.

This game against the Longhorns will be the Broncos final non-district contest of the year. The team believes they are ready to put these outer-division stakes behind them, but according to two-way athlete Edgar DeLuna, they realize they can only move forward by going through their next opponent.

"Jaime went down and it shook things up. We have been scoring though, we have been doing it all. We know we can do it. We know we can step up and get through this week and the others one game at a time," DeLuna said.

Even though Sonora has won every game this season by an average of 25 points, their leaders think the Broncos have their best football in front of them.

"Everyone is healthy now. We are all coming. You are going to see us at full potential, hopefully, against Ozona," DeLuna said.

It has been over 23 years since the last state crown for the Sonora Broncos, but wideout Roberto Rodriguez says this team is special, but that realization did not come true until they defeated an out-of-district rival.

"I think after Week Two, after we had that big win against Coahoma, (even though) I did not get to play, we still got that victory over them. That is when I knew we were going to be dogs this year," Rodriguez said.

Earlier in the season, we caught up with the Broncos and they mentioned numerous times that going to "Jerry World" for the state championship game is their goal. Summed up shortly, this team believed in themselves well before the first kickoff of the season.

"It honestly started in the spring. We said we wanted to get that state championship. We said it and we planned on doing it, so now we have to do it," DeLuna said.