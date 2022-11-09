Angelo State's Chamber Orchestra presents 'Four Seasons' in one weekend

The chamber orchestra, made up primarily of string instruments, will accompany Dr. Fagner Rocha of the ASU music faculty as he performs Antonio Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" on violin.

The most famous of Vivaldi's works, "Four Seasons" is divided into four violin concertos depicting the seasons of spring, summer, autumn and winter. According to an ASU press release, they are some of the most extravagant examples from the baroque period of "program music" that tells a story, evoking the spirit of each season.