Angelo State ROTC to hold annual veterans vigil Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will commemorate Veterans Day and honor military veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil.
The vigil is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N.
Activities are free and open to the public. They will include:
- Welcome remarks - ASU Cadet Angel Guzman
- Invocation - Capt. Ben Hutchison, Air Force chaplain
- Guest speaker - ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr., Lt. Gen. (retired), U.S. Air Force
- Guest speaker - Lt. Col. (retired) Darcy Maloney
- Flag retreat ceremony
- Commemorative wreath presentation
- Candlelight vigil
The candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m. with ASU cadets standing vigil and reading aloud short biographies of ASU alumni veterans. The vigil and readings will continue at the Memorial Oak Grove until midnight.
The Veterans Vigil is sponsored by ASU's Carr Squadron of the Arnold Air Society student organization and ROTC Det. 847.