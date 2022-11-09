Angelo State ROTC to hold annual veterans vigil Friday

A candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m. with ASU cadets standing vigil and reading aloud short biographies of ASU alumni veterans.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will commemorate Veterans Day and honor military veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil.

The vigil is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N.

Activities are free and open to the public. They will include:

Welcome remarks - ASU Cadet Angel Guzman

Invocation - Capt. Ben Hutchison, Air Force chaplain

Guest speaker - ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr., Lt. Gen. (retired), U.S. Air Force

Guest speaker - Lt. Col. (retired) Darcy Maloney

Flag retreat ceremony

Commemorative wreath presentation

Candlelight vigil

The candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m. with ASU cadets standing vigil and reading aloud short biographies of ASU alumni veterans. The vigil and readings will continue at the Memorial Oak Grove until midnight.