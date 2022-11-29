FOX West Texas 34th Annual Christmas Lights Parade

ABILENE, Texas — With thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday season is in full swing. Holiday parades are starting to ramp up in the Big Country beginning tonight. Grab your spot ahead of tonight's 34th Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade.
Here’s the route if you’re headed out to downtown Abilene tonight. It starts at 6:30 p.m. We’ll see you there!
Music Schedule
5:30-6 p.m.
Red Rhythm & Blues at Center for Contemporary Arts
Dyess 2nd Grade Choice at Convention Center’s North Steps
Austin Honor Choir at Everman Park
Mann Concert Boys & Girls at The Grace Museum
Purcell Jaguar Honor Choir at Minter Park
Craig Middle School Core Orchestra at National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature
Abilene Community Band at Paramount Theatre
Thomas Singers at Prosperity State Bank
A Capella Fellas (formerly known as The Memory Men) at Texas Star Trading Co.
Voice of Taylor at The Wooten Ballroom
6-6:30 p.m.
Pure Gold at Center for Contemporary Arts
Ward Wildcat Honor Choir at Convention Center’s North Steps
Alcorta Honor Choir at Everman Park
Ortiz All-Star Singers at The Grace Museum
Wylie East Intermediate Honor Choir at Minter Park
Martinez Honor Choir at Abilene Public Library