FOX West Texas 34th Annual Christmas Lights Parade

The parade will take place in downtown Abilene Tuesday evening.

ABILENE, Texas — With thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday season is in full swing. Holiday parades are starting to ramp up in the Big Country beginning tonight. Grab your spot ahead of tonight's 34th Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade.

Here’s the route if you’re headed out to downtown Abilene tonight. It starts at 6:30 p.m. We’ll see you there!

Music Schedule

5:30-6 p.m.

Clack Cardinal Choir at Abilene Public Library

Red Rhythm & Blues at Center for Contemporary Arts

Dyess 2nd Grade Choice at Convention Center’s North Steps

Austin Honor Choir at Everman Park

Mann Concert Boys & Girls at The Grace Museum

Purcell Jaguar Honor Choir at Minter Park

Craig Middle School Core Orchestra at National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

Abilene Community Band at Paramount Theatre

Thomas Singers at Prosperity State Bank

A Capella Fellas (formerly known as The Memory Men) at Texas Star Trading Co.

Voice of Taylor at The Wooten Ballroom

6-6:30 p.m.

Pure Gold at Center for Contemporary Arts

Ward Wildcat Honor Choir at Convention Center’s North Steps

Alcorta Honor Choir at Everman Park

Ortiz All-Star Singers at The Grace Museum

Wylie East Intermediate Honor Choir at Minter Park

Martinez Honor Choir at Abilene Public Library