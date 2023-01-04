x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Abilene structure fire results in estimated $30,000 damages

The fire happened Tuesday night and there are no reported injuries.
Credit: Abilene Fire Department

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department. 

At approximately 10:51 p.m. Jan. 3, AFD arrived to a single story home covered in smoke and flames on the 800 block of Hickory Street. 

No one was inside the residence and AFD was able to quickly subside the fire while the American Red Cross tended to the occupants who were safe from any injuries or damages. 

The fire is still under investigation as the cause is currently unknown. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

ABILENE ANIMAL SHELTER JOINS NEW PATNERSHIP

Before You Leave, Check This Out