Germany-based company relocates northeast US manufacturing facility to West Texas

Rosenberger Site Solutions, LLC, is coming to San Angelo, the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday. The company plans to hire 25 people for the new facility.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A German-based company that specializes in electronics is relocating its northeast U.S manufacturing facility to the Concho Valley, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.

Rosenberger Site Solutions, LLC, worked with the City of San Angelo Development Corporation and the chamber's economic development department to establish the San Angelo location at 3862 Tractor Trail.

The chamber said Rosenberger is one of the world's leading manufacturers of impedance-controlled and optical connectivity solutions. Specializing in high-frequency, high-voltage and fiber optic technology for mobile communications networks, data centers, test and measurement applications, automotive electronics, as well as high-voltage contact systems, medical electronics and military and aerospace engineering.

“The City of San Angelo is pleased to welcome Rosenberger to San Angelo and look forward to working with the company to further its roots in the community as a major global electronics manufacturer. We will continue to offer continuous trained workforce and community support to this global operation,” San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter said.

Rosenberger was established by Hans Rosenberger in 1958, and has become an industry leader in the areas of high-frequency technology, research and development, design and construction, connector parts manufacturing, surface coating, assembly of high-frequency connectors and cable assemblies.

The company said it plans to hire 25 full-time local employees and offer full-training and student technology apprenticeship opportunities for newcomers to the high-frequency electronics industry. Company leadership is committed to introducing prospective employees to the field of high-frequency electronics manufacturing, with a particular focus on students with an interest in electronics engineering, subassembly and supply chain engineering.

Rosenberger is also looking for people with experience in engineering, logistics and manufacturing.

“The City of San Angelo Development Corporation leadership congratulates Rosenberger’s commitment to our manufacturing sector,” Michael Looney, VP of Economic Development, said. “This operation fits extremely well with our existing manufacturing sector, workforce deliverables and central US logistics capabilities.”

The San Angelo facility will be a US manufacturing hub for its site infrastructure solutions state-of-the-art connectivity products such as FTTA/PTTA, low-PIM coax transmission lines, coax jumpers, DAS and transmission line devices, as well as installation material, accessories and tools to ensure best possible long-term equipment operations and reliability.