San Angelo State Park raising funds for water bottle filling stations

The park is hoping to collect $20,000 as part of Texas State Parks 100 year anniversary.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the second largest state in the country, Texas is home to 89 state parks spanning as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border all the way up north towards Dallas-Fort Worth.

In 2023, the Texas State Parks are celebrating 100 years in operation with their sponsor H-E-B by providing donation opportunities for individual park locations.

Thanks to this program, the San Angelo State Park has created a fundraising goal of $20,000 to build five water bottle filling stations throughout the 7,677-acre grounds.

"We had about 30 things on our list that we wanted but overtime...we narrowed it down to this," Park Super Intendent Jarrett Miller said. "We thought it would be a good deal for the park, for the people, for the public and for the foundation."

Currently, the park doesn't have any water bottle filling stations. Instead, there are various hoses from the 1960s-70s throughout the property and Miller believes an upgrade will benefit visitors and the environment itself.

Ideally when enough funding is raised, the new stations will include three fountains in one mechanism: one for dogs, another for children and a final one for adults.

There will also be a specific section to fill water bottles, which Miller hopes increases cleanliness.

"It'll be a lot more visually appealing as well as sanitary," he said.

The stations will be spread throughout the park in five distinct locations which include South Side Playground as well as the Burkett, 5 Points, Riverbend and Bell's trailheads.

The fundraising is set to continue through 2023 and Miller says the water bottle stations will likely be built in the year upcoming.

This new addition will help create a sense of continuity for years to come.

"The big thing is sustainability and just going green. Reducing waste, reducing trash...[often caused by] water bottles all over the park," Miller said.

"We're gonna put in the effort upfront not only to make the stations look better, be more sanitary but be more usable, user friendly and reduce waste to the park..."