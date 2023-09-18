West Texas fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, Halloween events

TEXAS, USA — Here's an events calendar of all things fall!! To include your event, email srojas@foxsanangelo.com.
BIG COUNTRY
Sept. 21
6:30 p.m. - Mabon Fall Festival, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.
Sept. 26
5:30 p.m. - Autumn Craft Night, Chick-fil-A, 500 E. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD
Sept. 29
8 p.m. - Under the Harvest Moon, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD
Sept. 30
11 a.m. - OktoberFest 2023, SuunHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road
11 a.m. - Chuseok - a Korean Harvest Festival, Sunflour Café, 1205 Coggin Ave. - BROWNWOOD
5:30 p.m. - Coleman Fall Cookie Decorating Class, Prickly Pear, 109 Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN
Oct. 26
5:30 p.m. - Abilene Police Department Trunk-or-Treat, APD station parking lot, 4645 S. 1st St.
CONCHO VALLEY
Sept. 23
Noon - Plateauberfest 2023, Plateau Brewing Co., 214 S. Chadbourne St.
Sept. 24
11 a.m. - Immaculate Conception Mission Fall Festival, Immaculate Conception Mission Church, 12264 W. Torres Road - CHRISTOVAL
Sept. 26
6 p.m. - Halloween Painter's Choice Paint Night, Bunkers Bar & Grill, Riverside Golf Course, 3301 Riverside Golf Course Road
Sept. 30
5 p.m. - Martial Pint Oktoberfest. The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
6 p.m. - Concho Valley Food Truck Festival, Concho Valley Farmer's Market pavilion, 609 S. Oakes St.
Oct. 5
5:30 p.m. - Spookshow 2023, Watson Wonder Box, 502 Orient St.
Oct. 13
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD
Oct. 14
10:30 a.m. - 2023 Annular Eclipse Viewing, Foster Field, 1600 University Ave.
4 p.m. - Living Water Lutheran Church Pumpkins in the Park 2023, Unidad Park, 3245 Vista del Arroyo Drive
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD
Oct. 17
5:30 p.m. - Children's Advocacy's Center of Greater West Texas, Inc., and the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office 2023 Family Fall Festival, Tom Green County Courthouse, 112 W. Beauregard Ave.
Oct. 20
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD
Oct. 21
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD
Oct. 22
10 a.m. - Oktoberfiesta 2023, Angelo Catholic School, 2315 S. A&M Ave.
Oct. 27
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD
Oct. 28
9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD