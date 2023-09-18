x
Local News

West Texas fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, Halloween events

Looking for family-friendly fall events? Here's your guide for Halloween events, fall festivals and more!

TEXAS, USA — Here's an events calendar of all things fall!! To include your event, email srojas@foxsanangelo.com.

BIG COUNTRY

Sept. 21

6:30 p.m. - Mabon Fall Festival, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

Sept. 26

5:30 p.m. - Autumn Craft Night, Chick-fil-A, 500 E. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD

Sept. 29

8 p.m. - Under the Harvest Moon, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

Sept. 30

11 a.m. - OktoberFest 2023, SuunHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

11 a.m. - Chuseok - a Korean Harvest Festival, Sunflour Café, 1205 Coggin Ave. - BROWNWOOD

5:30 p.m. - Coleman Fall Cookie Decorating Class, Prickly Pear, 109 Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

Oct. 26

5:30 p.m. - Abilene Police Department Trunk-or-Treat, APD station parking lot, 4645 S. 1st St.

CONCHO VALLEY

Sept. 23

Noon - Plateauberfest 2023, Plateau Brewing Co., 214 S. Chadbourne St.

Sept. 24

11 a.m. - Immaculate Conception Mission Fall Festival, Immaculate Conception Mission Church, 12264 W. Torres Road - CHRISTOVAL

Sept. 26

6 p.m. - Halloween Painter's Choice Paint Night, Bunkers Bar & Grill, Riverside Golf Course, 3301 Riverside Golf Course Road 

Sept. 30

5 p.m. - Martial Pint Oktoberfest. The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

6 p.m. - Concho Valley Food Truck Festival, Concho Valley Farmer's Market pavilion, 609 S. Oakes St. 

Oct. 5

5:30 p.m. - Spookshow 2023, Watson Wonder Box, 502 Orient St.

Oct. 13

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD

Oct. 14

10:30 a.m. - 2023 Annular Eclipse Viewing, Foster Field, 1600 University Ave.

4 p.m. - Living Water Lutheran Church Pumpkins in the Park 2023, Unidad Park, 3245 Vista del Arroyo Drive

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD

Oct. 17

5:30 p.m. - Children's Advocacy's Center of Greater West Texas, Inc., and the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office 2023 Family Fall Festival, Tom Green County Courthouse, 112 W. Beauregard Ave.

Oct. 20

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD

Oct. 21

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD

Oct. 22

10 a.m. - Oktoberfiesta 2023, Angelo Catholic School, 2315 S. A&M Ave.

Oct. 27

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD

Oct. 28

9 p.m. - Nightmare at Camp Williams outdoor haunted maze (scaredy cat hours 7 p.m.), San Angelo State Supported Living Center, 10950 US 67N - CARLSBAD

