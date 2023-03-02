Sweetwater man charged with smuggling persons March 3

The Sweetwater Police Department booked Ramon Rodriguez Lopez after finding human trafficking victims in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been charged with smuggling persons following a traffic stop March 3, according to the Sweetwater Police Department.

Ramon Rodriguez Lopez was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe on IH20 when he was stopped by SPD, who then discovered multiple human trafficking victims inside of the vehicle.

Lopez was taken to Nolan County Jail along with the help of the Texas State Technical College Police Department after admitting to human smuggling.

The victims were given water and care from SPD and a meal from a nearby Whataburger.