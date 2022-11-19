Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony honors those who served

The event happened Friday afternoon at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day first began in the early 1900s after World War I to honor those who served.

This annual holiday has been recognized for more than 100 years and in San Angelo, numerous events were put in place to honor the special day.

On Nov. 11, a Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony was held at San Angelo's Fairmount Cemetery with artillery, bagpipes, guest speakers and more.

American flags were placed in the grass in front of gravesites.

"Supporting veterans is what I do. I love it," Angelo State University Veterans Educational Transitional Services member Phillip Nichelson said.

Nichelson was asked to raise the flag at this year's ceremony, something he had not been a part of in years past. He wants veterans to be remembered for their impact on the United States.

"Sometimes we forget veterans and what they've done for this country," he said. "And it's a chance for us to show San Angelo and the local community that we remember and that veterans are integral to the community."

The event started off with an introduction and invocation followed by raising the colors, the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, artillery fire, a historic presentation, guest speaker and salute with muskets.

Guest speaker Hal Scott discussed the sacrifices veterans have made to ensure national liberty.

Scott is a retired member of the United States Navy and as he spoke, the U.S. flag flew above him in the wind.

"I believe that most of us understand that our freedom is not free," he said, then later added, "Veterans know the price of freedom. They have lived and experienced the cost."

Buffalo Soldiers are buried in the 57-acre cemetery along with veterans from the Civil War, both World Wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and one person who died during 9/11.

The ceremony concluded with a speech about pennies and poppies, then a closing prayer followed by taps and a bagpipe performance.

San Angelo resident Bonnie Whitehead was also in attendance to support her son and his wife, who were part of the musket salute.

"It's important that we honor our veterans," she said. "It doesn't matter if they've been buried [or] if they are alive, they still need to be honored regardless."