Final Texas audit of 2020 Presidential Election to be released in December

The Texas Secretary of State says some processes and procedures weren’t followed, but nothing to prosecute.

TEXAS, USA — Nov. 8 will be Secretary of State John Scott’s first general election since he took office. And he was blunt and didn’t hesitate to answer when we asked him if the Texas election will be safe.

“I think it’s going to be the safest, most accessible election we’ve ever run,” Scott said on Inside Texas Politics.

Secretary Scott also told us that second and final phase of the audit of the 2020 Presidential election in Texas will be out in December.

Phase one of the audit, which is reviewing Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties, was completed about a year ago and found no substantial issues and few discrepancies.

Scott told us to expect the exact same in a few weeks with the next review, some processes and procedures not adhered to, but nothing to prosecute.

“What we found is a lot of processes that were, in different counties, not followed. The results of which, they give room for narratives to be attached to them,” said the Secretary of State. “I hope this transparency brings a lot less misinformation or disinformation out into the system.”

As for the election, Scott is expecting a long night because Harris County election officials are already warning that results will be late because they’re using only two machines to count votes from 782 locations.

“They’ve got the largest number of precincts for that large county and just from a logistics standpoint, it’s very difficult with everything hitting perfectly. So, if they run into any snags, that absolutely will delay the results,” he said.