Central HS Principal Bill Waters announces retirement

"My career as an educator has only been with SAISD. My wife works for the school district, and both my kids are CHS grads with their dad as their principal," Waters wrote in the letter. "I have worked at three SAISD schools: Edison, Glenn, and CHS. Each stop along the way has been a learning adventure. Over the course of my career, I have been asked one question many times, 'Why have you stayed here?' And my answer has always been the same, 'the people.'"