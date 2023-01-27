Central HS Principal Bill Waters announces retirement

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, San Angelo's Central High School Principal Bill Waters officially announced his plans to retire at the end of the semester, with a letter to students and parents and thanking the San Angelo community.
"My career as an educator has only been with SAISD. My wife works for the school district, and both my kids are CHS grads with their dad as their principal," Waters wrote in the letter. "I have worked at three SAISD schools: Edison, Glenn, and CHS. Each stop along the way has been a learning adventure. Over the course of my career, I have been asked one question many times, 'Why have you stayed here?' And my answer has always been the same, 'the people.'"
Principal Waters' daughter, Jordan Waters Webster, is asking the community to share stories and memories by emailing them to watersfarewell@gmail.com.