Dog hoarding case causes San Angelo Animal Shelter to be over capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo said Wednesday the San Angelo Animal Shelter is over capacity because of a hoarding case which resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter.

City Council direction says the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any time. Certain circumstances permit for up to 20 additional dogs to be housed for a maximum of one week, such as dog hoarding cases.

Animal Services staff is working to reunite owned dogs with their owners while Concho Valley PAWS is arranging a transport to another rescue.

A free adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Concho Valley PAWS, 3134 US Hwy 67N.

Guests may register to prizes. Anyone who adopts or fosters a dog at the event will be registered to win a new pet gift set which includes dog food, a dog crate, training classes and more.

The shelter must house less than 180 dogs by Wednesday, Dec. 21. Adoptions, fosters and transports are urgently needed to help the at-risk animals avoid euthanasia.