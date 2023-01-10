Fire causes $15K in damages to Abilene home

Crews saw smoke through the windows of the house. A quick attack was made and isolated the damage to just the kitchen area.

ABILENE, Texas — A fire at an Abilene home Tuesday was contained to the kitchen area, the Abilene Fire Department said.

According to an AFD release, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace.

Crews saw smoke through the windows of the house. A quick attack was made and isolated the damage to just the kitchen area.

The residents were home at the time of the fire and were able get out on their own and call 9-1-1.