Hereford man dies in single-vehicle crash in Nolan County

DPS says the crash happened Thursday morning on US Hwy 84 in Nolan County.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A 29-year-old Hereford man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on US Hwy 84 in Nolan County.

A Texas Department of Public safety report says Jason Jesus Soto was traveling west at the 438 milepost of US-84. Soto was driving his pickup truck too fast and because of weather and road conditions, lost control of the truck.

The truck traveled off the roadway and into the center median into a side skid, then overturned, the report says.