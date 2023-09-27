Winters Blizzards believe Week Six will be the turning point of their season

Starting their first five weeks of the season without a win, the Blizzards feel their team is ripe for a victory, Friday night.

WINTERS, Texas — Since 2019, the Winters Blizzards have lost seven or more games in every season. This year, they are on a five-game losing streak, looking to win their first game of 2023.

The team understands it is an uphill battle to not only make the playoffs, but more importantly, win a game. Wide receiver Nick Cruz knows the challenges ahead, but believes this team is more than capable of making a run.

"It is all about heart really, it is about pride, about really staying true to the community and just trying to keep on grinding. I feel like we are capable, I mean if we clean up the defense and then keep rolling with our offense, I feel like we have a fighting chance at playoffs," Cruz said.

While the team sits at 0-5, motivation could be hard to come by. Wideout Aidan Bryant and his teammates are not lacking in that category.

"Getting that dub in general is a motivating feeling because I know we do not win that much, so the chance to win is always motivating," Bryant said.

The Blizzards are led by head coach Matt McCarty on the sidelines, but both Bryant and Cruz are the senior leaders on the field and in the locker room. Bryant feels he has identified what it will take to end their losing streak.

"I feel every time we get down on ourselves, we go down on the scoreboard and that happens a bunch. If we as a team can pick that up, then we will be better and no one will be able to stop us," Bryant said.

Next, McCarty's team will travel to Cisco High School to take on the Loboes, where they are looked at as 31-point underdogs.