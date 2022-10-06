Ram Jam to feature mariachi rock concert

Ram Jam and the concert are free and open to the public.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is hosting activities Saturday, Oct. 8, including a Ram Jam tailgate party celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, a Belles volleyball match and the Rams' football game versus Eastern New Mexico.

Game day activities will include:

2 p.m. - Belles volleyball vs. Eastern New Mexico, Junell Center/Stephens Arena

- Belles volleyball vs. Eastern New Mexico, Junell Center/Stephens Arena 3-5 p.m. - Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center

- Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center During Ram Jam - Free concert by the Mariachi Rock Revolution

- Free concert by the Mariachi Rock Revolution 6 p.m. - No. 3 Rams Football vs. Eastern New Mexico, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

Ram Jam and the concert are free and open to the public. Anyone 21 and older wishing to consume alcohol will need to get a free wristband from the wristband stations at Ram Jam. Each individual must present a valid government-issued photo ID to receive a wristband.

Also new this year is a clear bag policy for ASU athletic events.

Fans are permitted to take only the following types of bags into ASU athletics venues:

Clear bags or backpacks that do not exceed 12 inches long by 12 inches high by 6 inches wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, not exceeding 5 inches by 8 inches

Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary bags, after inspection at any entrance. Sealed seat cushions without pockets or compartments will also be permitted.

Prohibited items will not be held for fans during events. Fans who refuse to allow inspections of bags will be denied entry to the facility.

Fans who can't make it to the games can still follow all the live action on the Angelo All Access digital streaming service. See more details at angelo.edu/all-access.