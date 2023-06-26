Portions of Abilene's East North 10th Street to be closed for construction

Unforeseen weather and construction events have delayed work on the project, calling for the closure.

ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene is letting drivers know that East North 10th Street, from Griffith Road to Loop 322, will be closed to through traffic June 29-Aug. 14 to allow crews full access to the roadway and expedite the EN 10th construction project.

Signs will be posted notifying drivers of the closure beginning June 22 and the project contractor will work to individually notify residents with direct access to this section of EN 10th.

Beginning June 29, eastbound EN 10th through traffic will be detoured north on Griffith Road. Westbound traffic will be detoured south to Hwy 80E.

The portion of EN 10th allowing access to Taylor Elementary School will fully reopen Aug. 14, in time for the beginning of the Abilene Independent School District school year.

The remainder of EN 10th extending from approximately 1,000 feet east of Taylor Elementary to Loop 322 will reopen to two-lane travel Aug. 14 until the project is complete.

Unforeseen weather and construction events have delayed work on the project, calling for this closure, along with heavier than anticipated traffic flow in the area.